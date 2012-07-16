Australia shares fall as weak bank stocks sour sentiment; NZ up
June 6 Australian shares tumbled on Tuesday, with negative sentiment on the financial sector spilling into all sectors ahead of a central bank policy decision.
* Shares rise
July 16 Bond insurer MBIA Inc on Monday said New York regulators approved an interest payment on certain notes, ending days of uncertainty that had caused a sharp drop in the stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MBIA said state regulators gave MBIA Insurance Corp the go-ahead to make scheduled payments on a series of surplus notes due 2033.
Last Tuesday the company said it had not yet received regulatory approval to make those payments, sending shares down more than 10 percent.
The company, battered by losses on insured mortgage-backed securities, previously split its business into two: a municipal guarantee business and a structured finance unit.
Banks later sued the company, contending that the split was intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the MBIA Insurance unit undercapitalized and siphoning $5 billion from that unit at their expense.
MBIA shares rose 1.6 percent to $10.58 in afternoon trading.
June 6 Australian shares tumbled on Tuesday, with negative sentiment on the financial sector spilling into all sectors ahead of a central bank policy decision.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12