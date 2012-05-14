* Banks to present case against restructuring Tuesday
* BofA, Soc Gen seek to annul 2009 MBIA restructuring
* Judge to decide whether NY insurance dept abused
discretion
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 14 Bank of America Corp
and Societe Generale on Tuesday will begin opening
arguments in a New York state courtroom to overturn the 2009
restructuring of bond insurer MBIA Inc.
The banks are the only two plaintiffs remaining of 18 that
sued MBIA and then-New York state Insurance Commissioner Eric
Dinallo in 2009. They will try to convince a judge that the
state insurance department abused its discretion when it
approved MBIA's restructuring.
The reorganization segregated MBIA's troubled
structured-finance business from its traditional bond business.
The banks claim $5 billion was siphoned from the
structured-finance unit, at the expense of entities that had
insured securities with MBIA.
The two sides have been arguing over whether a full-blown
trial is necessary. In court on Monday, attorney Robert Giuffra,
who represents the banks, repeated his argument that disputed
issues of fact warrant a trial. He said the approval was based
on misrepresentations by MBIA.
Lawyers for Armonk, New York-based MBIA and the insurance
department say the judge is entitled to rely on the record. If
she finds any issue of fact, she can try that issue, said MBIA
counsel Marc Kasowitz.
State Supreme Court Judge Barbara Kapnick, who has likened
the non-jury case to a "glorified oral argument" with some
witnesses, again rejected Giuffra's request for a full trial.
The judge said she wants two witnesses to testify: Dinallo,
now a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, and Jack
Buchmiller, an insurance department analyst who reviewed the
restructuring.
She said she would decide later whether additional witnesses
were warranted. She said she had reviewed reports from experts
but wasn't clear how much weight to give them. She did not rule
on what from the experts would be allowed.
"Start by presenting to me your case, based on the record
that we already have, as to why you think the determination by
the insurance department was arbitrary and capricious," Kapnick
told Giuffra on Monday.
However she rules, Kapnick expects the decision to be
appealed. "I'm sure this is going to end up in the Appellate
Division and the Court of Appeals no matter what I do," she
said.
The case is expected to last up to four weeks.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.