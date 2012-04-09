* Banks claim MBIA concealed analyses
* BofA among three banks seeking to reverse MBIA split
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 9 MBIA Inc hid its
financial condition from the New York state insurance department
in 2009 when it sought approval to restructure the company,
according to Bank of America Corp and two other banks
challenging that restructuring.
In a Monday court filing, the banks accused MBIA, once the
world's largest bond insurer, of concealing two dozen analyses
projecting billions in losses in commercial mortgage-backed
securities, and instead giving the insurance department five
optimistic scenarios that predicted zero losses.
That and other evidence in the filing proves MBIA misled the
insurance department to secure approval for the restructuring,
said Robert Giuffra Jr., lead counsel for the banks.
Bank of America, Natixis SA and Societe General
, are seeking to reverse MBIA's 2009 split of its
municipal bond business and structured finance operations, which
suffered huge losses from insuring mortgage debt. They sued MBIA
and the state's Department of Insurance.
The banks claim the restructuring was intended to defraud
policyholders and that $5 billion was siphoned from the MBIA
Insurance unit at their expense.
The trial is scheduled for trial May 14 in New York State
Supreme Court in Manhattan.
"The banks' allegations are contrary to the facts," said
Kevin Brown, a spokesman for Armonk, New York-based MBIA.
The Insurance Department conducted a "thorough" investigation
and the "approval was proper," he said.
David Neustadt, a spokesman for the state Department of
Financial Services, which includes the insurance department,
declined comment.
According to Monday's filing, MBIA also failed to disclose a
September 2008 analysis by Lehman Brothers saying that the
insurer was already insolvent.
The Lehman study projected nearly $8 billion in losses on 15
collateralized debt obligations, far more than MBIA's insurance
unit had reserved for its entire portfolio of insured structured
finance products, the brief says.
The Lehman study's projections "were so 'very dark,' that
MBIA's executives told colleagues to 'keep this to yourself,"
according to the papers.
Since the restructuring, MBIA has spent more than $9 billion
to pay claims and resolve liabilities, the banks say, more than
five times reserves MBIA said would be sufficient for 45 years.
Eighteen banks filed suit over the restructuring. Most have
settled claims. UBS AG has agreed to settle, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al, v Dinallo, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.