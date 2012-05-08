May 8 A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring now has just two plaintiffs remaining among the original 18 banks and financial companies that sued, after France's Natixis SA dropped out.

Natixis' decision to discontinue its case was disclosed in a filing Monday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on May 14.