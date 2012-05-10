May 10 U.S. bond insurer MBIA Inc posted
an adjusted loss compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by legal
costs, losses on its insured exposures and investment
impairments.
For the first quarter, MBIA's adjusted pre-tax loss was $548
million, compared with a profit of $25 million a year ago. The
loss also widened from the fourth-quarter.
"Our first quarter 2012 operating results were a
disappointment due to the significant actions we took to reduce
future volatility in our insured portfolio and lower liquidity
risk at the holding company," Chief Financial Officer Chuck
Chaplin said in a statement.
During the quarter, MBIA Insurance Corp commuted $4.3
billion of insured exposure, comprising investment grade
corporate collateralized debt obligations and commercial real
estate CDOs, to mitigate future losses.
Subsequent to March 31, MBIA Corp agreed to commute $7.2
billion in exposure related to the real estate market, with
additional counterparties.
MBIA historically focused on insuring municipal bonds but as
the U.S. real-estate market heated up last decade, it sold large
numbers of credit default swaps on mortgage-backed securities
and other structured finance products.
MBIA's bets on CDS started souring as the financial crisis
ramped up, leading the company to split itself into two parts: a
municipal guarantee business and a structured finance unit.
Banks sued the company, contending that the split was
intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the MBIA Insurance
unit undercapitalized and siphoning $5 billion from that unit at
their expense.
Net income available to common shareholders was $10 million,
or 5 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 billion, or
$6.37 per share, a year ago.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $9.65 in
after-market trade. They closed at $9.82 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.