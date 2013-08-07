BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj announces stock exchange
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
Aug 7 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared to a year earlier profit as the company took a $182 million loss on the value its insured derivatives.
The company reported a net loss of $178 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with net income of $581 million, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.
The company had realized a $1.2 billion pre-tax gain on insured credit derivatives in the year-ago quarter.
In the latest quarter, MBIA's adjusted pre-tax loss widened sightly to $160 million from $152 million.
The company also said it was working on relaunching its municipal bond insurance unit, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate
* NZX Regulation advises that at request of co, it has placed trading halt on Metlifecare Ltd ordinary shares prior to market open on Friday, 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: