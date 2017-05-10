BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 10 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower foreign exchange losses and gains associated with interest rate swaps.
The company's net loss narrowed to $72 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $78 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges