TOKYO Feb 2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Thursday that its forecast for the current financial year to March does not factor in the impact of the Defense Ministry's suspension of its business with the defense contractor.

Mitsubishi Electric, which cut its net profit forecast by 12.5 percent to 210 billion yen ($2.8 billion), has said it overcharged defense and space-related projects comissioned by the Defense Ministry, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and others. ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)