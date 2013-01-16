SEOUL Jan 16 Private equity fund MBK Partners
is set to acquire a majority stake in South Korean outdoor
clothing firm NEPA Company Ltd for about 550 billion won ($520
million), a South Korean newspaper said on Wednesday.
The Korea Economic Daily said MBK Partners is expected to
sign an agreement to acquire a 53 percent stake for a price
equivalent to 7.5 times NEPA's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
The report added MBK plans to acquire a further 30 percent
in the future, which could bring the total value of the deal up
to about 900 billion won ($852 million).
No one at MBK or NEPA could immediately be reached for
comment.
The news comes after MBK bought a stake in coffee shop chain
operator Komeda Co from Japanese private equity firm Advantage
Partners for an undisclosed amount.
Last year Asian private equity fund Unitas Capital invested
$162.4 million in taking a significant minority stake in NEPA.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)