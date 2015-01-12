(Repeats story published late Monday, no changes to text)
SEOUL Jan 12 Asian private equity firm MBK
Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have
launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV
operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9
billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.
Letters have been sent to other Korean cable TV firms
encouraging them to bid for the country's fifth-biggest pay-TV
operator by subscriber numbers, one person said, declining to be
identified as the sale process was private. Buying C&M would
secure a No.2 position behind industry leader KT Corp
for at least four local competitors in the country's
fragmented pay-TV market.
MBK and Macquarie first jointly acquired more than a 90
percent stake in C&M in 2008, paying around 2.1 trillion won
($1.94 billion). C&M made 660 billion won in revenue in 2013.
The people familiar with the matter said the sellers expect
the business to fetch about 8-10 times its earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the
multiple range for valuations in the cable TV industry globally.
C&M's EBITDA in 2013 was 310 billion won, giving a targeted
price tag range of 2.48 trillion won to 3.1 trillion won. C&M
had 2.4 million subscribers as of September 2014.
Goldman Sachs is advising MBK and Macquarie on the
sale.
A media representative for MBK declined comment. Macquarie
did not have an immediate comment. A spokesman for C&M could not
be immediately reached.
($1 = 1,080.6900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)