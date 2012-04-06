* Pro-China comments from buyer have irked watchdog
* Deal was already bogged down in dense regulatory process
* Regulator says has had over 300 meetings on matter
* Fubon could be alternative buyer -analysts
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, April 6 Private equity fund MBK
Partners' hopes for a quick conclusion to the $2.4 billion sale
of its Taiwan cable TV business have been dashed after the deal
descended into controversy over pro-China political comments by
the buyer's chairman.
MBK agreed to sell China Network Systems (CNS) to media and
manufacturing conglomerate Want Want China Holdings in
October 2010, looking to offload a company it had bought in 2007
for $1.5 billion.
Already bogged down in Taiwan's notoriously labyrinthine
regulatory processes, the deal hit a fresh obstacle after Want
Want Chairman Tsai Yen-ming told the Washington Post in January
that he wanted China and Taiwan to unify quickly.
The remark and others on China raised the hackles of
regulators acutely sensitive to mainland influence in democratic
Taiwan's media, and triggered a rash of "please explain" demands
and requests for proof of editorial independence at Want Want.
That has left both MBK and the buyer frustrated and ramped
up the possibility of the deal collapsing.
"MBK is evaluating all possibilities. It is urging the NCC
(National Communications Commission) to make a ruling as soon as
possible, no matter which way," said a source close to the
private equity fund, who requested anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
"MBK needs leeway either to withdraw the sale or find
another buyer. It believes the NCC has all the information it
needs to make a ruling. At this point, only God knows what else
it needs," said the source.
The National Communications Commission (NCC) regulates the
Taiwan's broadcast and media industry.
Taiwan bans mainland entities from participating or
investing in the media industry, wary of China's stated aim of
taking back the self-ruled island it regards as a renegade
province.
In the interview, Tsai was quoted as saying he could not
wait to see Taiwan and China unified.
According to the paper, he also said that after watching the
famous footage of a lone man standing in front of a tank during
the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and not being shot, he
realised "that not that many people could have died" in the
protests.
BOYCOTT CALL
Want Want gets about 90 percent of its revenues from China,
where it is one of the biggest rice cake makers. It is also one
of Taiwan's top TV and print media groups, owning the China
Times daily newspaper and the CtiTV cable station.
It has faced increased scrutiny over its strong China
connections and there were public calls for a boycott of the
China Times after Tsai's interview.
But Want Want is also frustrated over the stalled deal,
according to Chao Yu-Pei, special assistant to Tsai Shao-chung,
the man in charge of the CNS buy and the son of Tsai Yen-ming.
"Everyone has freedom of speech. How can the NCC not approve
the deal because of his comments? It is against Taiwan's
constitution," he said.
"The Washington Post took only part of his comments and
interpreted them in the wrong way," Chao added.
Taiwanese media in February quoted the journalist who
conducted the interview, Andrew Higgins, as saying the Post
stood by the story and that the comments were not taken out of
context.
A source close to the NCC told Reuters it had all the
information it needed.
"The commissioners have not been able to set their tone
yet," said the source, asking for anonymity as the subject is
sensitive.
"They are keen to grasp every aspect ... to be able to give
clear explanations to society and the parties involved in
future," the source added.
K.C. Kung, greater China chief at Seoul-based MBK, declined
comment.
Chen Kuo-long, spokesman for the NCC, said the deal is still
under review and that more than 300 meetings have been held to
discuss it.
If the deal fell through, interested buyers may include
Fubon Financial, analysts said. Fubon's controlling
shareholders, the Tsai family, bought cable TV firm Kbro from
Carlyle Group last year.
Regardless of the issue of Tsai's reported comments, the
transaction was always in for a tough time, as Taiwan
authorities regard private equity firms as focusing on quick
profits rather than the long-term health and stability of the
firms they invest in.
Carlyle had to wait for more than a year to close the Kbro
sale after having rejigged the deal to get around regulators'
repeated objections.