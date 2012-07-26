By Faith Hung
| TAIPEI, July 26
TAIPEI, July 26The buyer group of MBK Partners'
stake in a Taiwan cable TV unit said on Thursday it is not sure
whether the conditions laid out by local regulators for the $2.4
billion deal are achievable, though it still aims to close the
purchase.
Nearly two years since MBK announced the sale of China
Network Systems (CNS), the National Communications Commission
gave a conditional nod late on Wednesday to the buyer group, led
by Want Want China Holdings, one of China's biggest
rice cake makers and owner of a media conglomerate in Taiwan.
But Want Want, under fire for the pro-China leanings of its
Taiwan media holdings, must meet three conditions: severing all
connections with the news channel of its Cti network, changing
the news channel of its CTV network to non-news and having the
news broadcasts of other CTV channels reviewed by independent
editors.
"Those are the NCC's subjective opinions," said Chao Yu-pei,
special assistant to the buyer group's chairman.
"How thorough do they want the separations to be? We don't
know. We have to evaluate if the conditions are achievable ...
It still remains our target to close the deal," he told Reuters
via phone.
Selling the news channel of the Cti network would be one
option to meet the first condition, an NCC official said. He
declined to say what the other options might be.
K. C. Kung, an MBK partner, declined to comment.
MBK agreed to sell CNS to the Want Want-led group in October
2010, looking to exit a company it had bought in
2007 for $1.5 billion.
But the deal quickly became a casualty of Taiwan's
labyrinthine regulatory processes, and then became embroiled in
controversy after Want Want's chairman, Tsai Yen-ming, made
pro-China comments in a newspaper interview in February.
The remarks raised the hackles of regulators acutely
sensitive to mainland influence in democratic Taiwan's media,
and came amid wider public concern in Taiwan over reports some
newspapers promoted China with favourable news stories.
Taiwan bans mainland entities from its media industry, wary
of China's stated aim of taking back the self-ruled island it
regards as a renegade province.
There were public calls for a boycott of the China Times,
one of the Want Want group's Taiwan newspapers, after Tsai's
comments. Other opponents of the deal raised concern the
conglomerate would have too much influence if it was allowed to
buy CNS.
The drawn-out process also highlights the difficulty private
equity firms have in Taiwan, where regulators and politicians
regard them with suspicion and see them as as only interested in
quick profit at the expense of the companies they buy.
Carlyle Group had to wait for more than a year to
close a deal to sell its Taiwan cable TV unit, Kbro. Carlyle
finally got approval last November, after having rejigged its
deal to get around regulators' objections.
Taiwan's cable market has one of the highest profit margins
in the Asia-Pacific, and has a penetration rate of above 80
percent.
CNS and Kbro hold over half of the market, with a combined
total of around 2.2 million subscribers. The third-largest
player is TBC, controlled by Macquarie Group.
(Editing by Jonathan Standing)