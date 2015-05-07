May 7 New York's top state court on Thursday
revived a bond insurer's $120 million lawsuit claiming Goldman
Sachs & Co lied about a pool of securities backed by
subprime mortgages in the time leading up the financial crisis.
The New York Court of Appeals in a 5-2 decision said the
suit by ACA Financial Guaranty Corp should move
forward because the insurer sufficiently alleged that Goldman
misled it about the role of billionaire John Paulson's hedge
fund in a collateralized debt obligation called Abacus.
ACA Financial says Goldman deceived it into believing the
fund, Paulson & Co, was a long investor in Abacus, when it knew
Paulson was betting the underlying mortgages would fail.
Goldman in 2010 agreed to pay $550 million to settle claims
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the firm
misled investors in Abacus, though it did not admit wrongdoing.
The case is ACA Financial Guaranty Corp v. Goldman Sachs &
Co, New York State Court of Appeals No. 49.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)