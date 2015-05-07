(Adds ACA comment)
By Daniel Wiessner
May 7 New York's top state court on Thursday
revived a bond insurer's $120 million lawsuit claiming Goldman
Sachs Group Inc lied about a pool of securities backed by
subprime mortgages during the period leading up the financial
crisis.
The New York Court of Appeals in a 5-2 decision said the
suit by ACA Financial Guaranty Corp should move
forward because the insurer had raised issues about the role of
billionaire John Paulson's hedge fund in a collateralized debt
obligation called Abacus.
ACA Financial said Goldman had deceived it into believing
hedge fund Paulson & Co was a long investor in Abacus when it
knew Paulson was betting the underlying mortgages would fail.
ACA says it lost approximately $900 million on the deal when
the subprime mortgage market collapsed.
Under state law, a fraud case may only proceed if the
plaintiff can show it "justifiably relied" on representations
made by the defendant.
A mid-level appeals court in 2013 said ACA Financial was a
sophisticated company that could have done its own research,
including asking Paulson directly about its role in Abacus.
The Court of Appeals disagreed, saying ACA Financial
specifically asked Goldman about Paulson's participation in the
transaction and received assurances it was a long investor.
The court sent the case back to a lower appeals court to
consider other issues before the suit proceeds in a state trial
court in Manhattan.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the firm was
disappointed with the decision, but "confident that ... these
contrived claims will fail".
ACA Financial CEO Steven Berkowitz said in a statement that
the company was pleased with the decision.
In dissent, Court of Appeals Judges Susan Read and Sheila
Abdus-Salaam said ACA Financial could have asked more questions
and requested a written assurance from Goldman.
"Instead ... ACA merely relied on what it says Goldman told
it without actually checking the source," Read wrote.
In 2010 Goldman agreed to pay $550 million to settle claims
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled
investors in Abacus, though it did not admit wrongdoing.
ACA Financial in 2013 amended its suit to add Paulson & Co
as a defendant. The hedge fund moved in state court in Manhattan
to dismiss the claims, and the case was stayed, pending the
appeal decided Thursday.
The case is ACA Financial Guaranty Corp v. Goldman Sachs &
Co, New York State Court of Appeals No. 49.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Galloway)