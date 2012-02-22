* FY pretax profit 184.7 mln stg, up 44 pct

* Boosted by stronger showing in London, New York, Singapore

* Total dividend 16.5 pence per share, up 65 pct

Feb 22 Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne said its pretax profit grew by 44 percent in 2011, helped by a stronger performance in its key markets of London, New York and Singapore.

London based M&C, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide, said revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, rose by 5.5 percent at hotels open more than a year.

That incorporated growth of 8.8 percent in London and 6.1 percent in both Singapore and New York.

The group, which is majority-owned by chairman Kwek Leng Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments, made an underlying pretax profit of 184.7 million pounds ($292.2 million) up from 128.5 million pounds a year ago, boosted by a 34 million pound profit from the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur.

"We see signs that the U.S. market is improving slowly. Europe is facing a difficult period, although we do not anticipate significant declines in trading," Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a statement on Wednesday.

M&C also set a total dividend of 16.5 pence per share for 2011 -- including a special dividend of 4 pence -- representing an increase of 65 percent over last year's payout.

Last week, the world No. 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels said that, despite the euro zone crisis, it was upbeat about the future as people still wanted to travel for business and leisure, and emerging markets grow strongly.

Rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corp have each reported increased revenue in recent weeks, having benefited from increased business travel.

Britain's hotel industry could also see a boost from London hosting the Olympic Games this summer. And in June, tourism officials hope the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations will also swell visitor numbers.

M&C's shares, which have gained about 16 percent since the company posted a higher third-quarter profit in November, were up about 0.35 percent at 489.7 percent at 1105 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.