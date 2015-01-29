BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION
Jan 29MC-link SpA :
* Announced on Wednesday the start on Feb. 2 of the second and last exercise period for its 2013-2015 warrants
* The warrants' holders can subscribe to one newly issued share for every two warrants held
* The exercise price will be set at 9.05 euros ($10) and the exercise period will end on Feb. 13
* Warrants not exercised in this period will loose all its rights and become not valid
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO