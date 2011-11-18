* Brent/U.S. crude spread widens back, ends near $10
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures fell for a
second straight day on Friday as an early rally due to a weaker
dollar faded, giving way to profit-taking as traders liquidated
December positions before the contract expired at the close.
For the week, U.S. crude futures finished with their first
weekly loss in seven as the market tested key technical
trendlines following six weeks of gains.
In early trading, prices rose back to above $100 as the
euro gained on talk that the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund would bail out bigger European
economies. [USD/]
But skepticism on how that might work soon set in and
liquidations in the December crude contract accelerated,
shifting the market's direction lower.
December crude posted the week's high of $103.37 on
Thursday, highest intraday since May 31, and dropped to the
week's low at $96.70 on Friday.
Prices rose above $100 on Wednesday on news that the Seaway
pipeline would be reversed, seen as easing the glut of crude
oil in the Midwest.
But "the WTI price gains had been extended too far to the
upside on the news," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of
Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.
The day's trade saw a front-month shift to contango, when
the nearest month contract move lower than later months, a sign
that worries about tight near-term supplies were easing.
Continuing worries about how the euro zone might resolve
its debt crisis remain a deterrent to any swift advance back to
$100 and beyond for U.S. crude, analysts said
.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 expired and settled at $97.41 a barrel, falling $1.41,
or 1.43 percent. Front-month NYMEX crude CLc1 dipped $1.58,
or 1.6 percent, for the week.
* NYMEX January crude CLF2, the new front-month, finished
at $97.67 a barrel, taking a loss of $1.26, or 1.27 percent,
and widening its discount against its counterpart Brent crude
LCOF2 to $9.89, from $9.29 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R.
* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 ended lower at $3.0325
a gallon, the lowest for front-month heating oil since Nov. 2.
For the week, front-month heating oil fell 13.91 cents, or 4.39
percent, ending three straight weeks of gains.
* NYMEX December RBOB closed down at $2.4784 a gallon, the
lowest for front-month gasoline since Feb. 11. For the week,
front-month gasoline slumped 12.54 cts, or 4.82 percent,
extending losses to a fifth consecutive week.
* Speculators increased their net long positions in U.S.
crude oil and options by 12,210 contracts, to 216,075, in the
week to Nov. 15, the highest level since June, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
* The ECB is seeking far tighter control of national
budgets to fight the euro zone's debt crisis as the bank's
president, Mario Draghi, told euro zone governments to act
swiftly to get their beefed-up rescue fund into gear.
* A 12-member U.S. Congress' "super committee" charged with
finding ways of curbing the nation's budget deficit appeared
near collapse as lawmakers were unable to agree on tax
increases and benefit cuts. [ID:nN1E7AH0HA]
* U.S. October oil demand rose as the economy showed some
signs of growth, but gasoline consumption remained week, the
American Petroleum Institute said. [ID:ID:nN1E7AH0LH]
* A possible global economic slowdown driven by Europe's
sovereign debt crisis will not dent demand for oil, Khalid Al
Falih, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national
oil company, said. [ID:nR4E7JQ02R]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose against the dollar on speculation the ECB
may start lending to the International Monetary Fund to bail
out bigger euro zone economies. In late trading, the dollar was
down 0.33 percent against a basket of currencies.[USD/] .DXY
* Wall Street ended with its worst week in two months, as
traders sat it out, waiting for politicians in Europe and the
United States to tackle festering debt problems. [.N]
* Copper posted its third straight weekly loss, reflecting
the uneasy tone in global equities that the debt crisis in
Europe would spread and cause a decline in demand for
industrial metals. [MET/L]
* Gold ended higher, but euro zone debt worries and margin
liquidation from other markets sent bullion to its largest
weekly loss since September. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. existing home sales for October from the National
Association of Realtors, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Monday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 97.67 -1.26 -1.3% 96.70 100.30 331,869 194,039
CLc2 97.63 -1.27 -1.3% 96.70 100.27 71,290 420,238
LCOc1 107.56 -0.66 -0.6% 106.97 109.99 199,844 255,715
RBc1 2.4784 -0.0287 -1.1% 2.4549 2.5414 30,567 46,307
RBc2 2.4880 -0.0276 -1.1% 2.4661 2.5512 39,391 50,571
HOc1 3.0325 -0.0507 -1.6% 3.0300 3.1286 42,102 60,358
HOc2 3.0413 -0.0488 -1.6% 3.0387 3.1342 45,498 53,400
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 17 30D AVG Nov 17 NET CHNG
CRUDE 632,353 919,012 700,308 1,307,516 44,224
RBOB 118,803 154,217 138,224 297,549 -4,526
HO 139,925 190,501 141,502 296,328 -1,246
