Security software maker McAfee named Senior Vice President Stuart McClure as its worldwide chief technology officer, replacing one of several executives who left after the company's sale to Intel Corp (INTC.O) in February.

McClure has been with McAfee since 2004 when it acquired Foundstone, a cyber security services firm that he co-founded. He is a prominent expert on hacking who wrote a book on the topic: "Hacking Exposed: Network Security Secrets & Solutions."

He succeeds George Kurtz, who recently left McAfee to start his own company with help from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

McAfee disclosed that Kurtz was leaving in October, when it also announced the departure of Vice President Dmitri Alperovitch, a highly regarded threat researcher whose work at the company helped give it a reputation for conducting cutting-edge research on hacking.

Privately held CounterTack, a firm that develops software to fight cyber attacks, separately announced on Tuesday that it had named Alperovitch to its board. He is also working as an independent researcher and consultant.

McClure said in an interview that only a small number of employees have left McAfee since Intel bought the company.

"There is a common misperception that because a couple of guys left that a brain drain has occurred," he said. "The guys in the trenches haven't left. They've believed in the vision. They've believed in what we are trying to do with Intel."

McClure earlier this year recruited an elite squad of hacking experts to work for McAfee on a team known as TRACE which he charged with figuring out ways to break into high-tech gear including heart pacemakers.

The group identified security flaws in insulin pumps from Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) in research that caused the medical device maker to hire experts to investigate the safety of those products. (Reporting by Jim Finkle, editing by Matthew Lewis)