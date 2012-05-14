PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank expects growth in overseas operations to help it deliver broadly flat full-year pretax profits, after rising impairment charges contributed to a 9.4 percent drop in nine-month profits.

MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, said on Monday pretax profit fell to 3.66 billion rupees ($124.8 million) in the nine months to end-March.

Earnings per share decreased to 12.75 rupees from 14.26 a year earlier.

MCB said the results were adversely impacted by a rise in the allowance for credit impairment, reflecting the challenging market conditions.

Contributions from associates were also impacted by increased impairment charges, it said in a statement.

MCB's stock rose 0.6 pct to 168 rupees. The results were announced after the market had closed.

MCB's pretax profit in 2011 rose to 5.37 billion rupees from 4.11 billion the previous year.

