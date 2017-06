KARACHI Feb 21 Pakistan's MCB Bank reported on Tuesday a net profit of 19.42 billion rupees ($213.88 million)for the year ended on Dec. 31, compared with 16.87 billion rupees earned last year.

MCB Bank, in which Malaysia's Maybank holds a 20 percent stake, also announced a cash dividend of 3 rupees per share.

MCB Bank shares were trading 3.87 percent lower at 178.55 rupees by 12:52 p.m. (0752 GMT), in a broader market that was down 0.08 percent. ($1 = 90.8000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)