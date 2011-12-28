* Has grown lending volumes "substantially" since H1 ended

* Expecting 2011 results slightly above forecasts

* Has positive outlook for 2012

LONDON, Dec 28 MCB Finance Group, a company which offers loans to customers in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, is expecting its 2011 results to be slightly above forecasts, and added it was upbeat over its prospects for next year.

MCB said on Wednesday its lending volumes had risen substantially since the first-half of its financial year ended in September, while costs were in line with its expectations.

"The group is expected to show revenue and net income levels for the 12 months to 31 December 2011 that are slightly above market expectations. The board is positive about the outlook of the group in 2012," MCB said in a statement.

Shares in MCB Finance closed at 39 pence on Dec. 23, valuing the company at around 7 million pounds ($11 million).