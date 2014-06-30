June 30 Mcbride Plc

* Expects to report adjusted operating profit and net debt for year just ended in line with its expectations

* As previously announced, and in response to a deterioration in the retail environment in UK, the board is conducting a wide-ranging strategic review of its UK business

* Savings of around £12 million are expected to be delivered in full by June 2016

* Associated cash implementation costs are expected to be around £14 million

* It is expected that, of a workforce of 1,600 in UK business, around 400 positions are expected to be made redundant

* As a consequence of review, board expects to impair value of assets in UK by £21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: