Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
Dec 18 McBride Plc
* Today announces appointment of Rik De Vos as chief executive officer
* He will take up role during Q1 of 2015 on a date yet to be confirmed
* Rik is currently Global General Manager for the Flexible Foam division of Recticel, the quoted Belgian company
* Until Rik's arrival company's executive management team will report to Iain napier, chairman of Mcbride
* Current CEO Chris Bull will leave board with immediate effect but will make himself available to ensure an orderly handover
* There has been no material change in the trading or financial prospects of the Group since McBride issued its AGM & Interim Management Statement on 20 October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.