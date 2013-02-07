BRIEF-Ford reports U.S. sales of 241,126 vehicles in May, up 2.2 pct
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 7 McBride PLC : * H1 REVENUE (CONSTANT CURRENCY) 378.2MLN STG, DOWN 6 PCT * results in line with the board's expectations * strong pipeline of product launches to accelerate growth in h2 * h1 adjusted operating profit 11.6 mln stg, up 13 pct
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage: