BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 McBride PLC : * Revenue for the full year is now expected to be around 3% lower than
expectations, * Adjusted operating profit will also be lower * Decisive action is being taken to accelerate existing cost reduction plans
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China