BRIEF-Societe LDC FY operating income up at 174.5 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 174.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON May 9 McBride PLC : * Revenue at constant currency was 5% lower than prior year * Revenue, margin performance and competitive environment have been in line
with the board's expectations * Market outlook remains challenging
FRANKFURT, May 31 British companies may need to set up subsidiaries in continental Europe to take part in multibillion-euro space programmes funded by the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the head of Europe's space agency told the Financial Times.