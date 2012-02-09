* H1 adjusted opg profit 10.3 mln stg vs f'cst 10 mln stg
* Trading since Dec in line with expectations
* Expects progress in year
* Shares up 2.5 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's supermarkets are
backing own-brand products more than ever before as they seek
value for shoppers and differentiation from rivals, according to
McBride, Europe's biggest provider of private label
household and personal care goods.
Chris Bull, chief executive of the British group, which
supplies retailers such as Tesco with goods ranging
from dishwasher tablets to deodorant, said supermarkets were
responding to changing shopping habits in the economic downturn.
"As people move into private label what we typically see is
that once they've tried it they don't move back out of it (in to
branded goods) because they see how much value it's delivering,"
Bull told Reuters on Thursday.
"That's very encouraging for the future."
The CEO was speaking after the firm posted an expected
halving of trading profit in its first half, hit by the time-lag
in being able to recover higher input costs.
But its shares rose 2.5 percent as the firm forecast
progress in the second half, with commodity markets showing some
stability and cost recovery measures taking hold.
McBride made an operating profit before one-off items of
10.3 million pounds ($16.3 million) in the six months to Dec.
31. That was in line with analysts' expectations but down from
20.2 million pounds in the previous corresponding period.
First half revenue grew 2 percent at constant currency to
423.1 million pounds, with all three European divisions
delivering growth.
"Trading since the end of December has been in line with the
board's expectations, and we expect to see continued progress
for the remainder of the year," the firm said.
McBride, which ended the period with net debt of 85.2
million pounds, maintained its interim dividend at 2.0 pence.
Shares in McBride, which have lost 15 percent of their value
over the last year, were up 3 pence at 125.6 pence at 0944 GMT,
valuing the business at 215 million pounds.
"We believe that the risk/reward profile of McBride has
improved sufficiently to allow us to increase our recommendation
from hold to buy," said analysts at Panmure Gordon.