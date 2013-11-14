BRIEF-Omnitracs says leads $60 mln series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
Nov 14 Metallurgical Corp Of China Ltd
* Says Jan-Oct contract sales totalled 186.9 billion yuan ($31 billion), down 5.5 percent y/y
* Thai Airways, lessee of two of co's B787S requested permission to modify aircraft