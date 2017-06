HONG KONG Jan 30 Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited (MCC) said on Monday it expects net profits for 2011 to fall 20 to 30 percent compared with 2010, in an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

MCC's 2010 net profits were around 5.3 billion yuan ($836 million).

MCC said the reduced profit was due to lower earnings at its property business, and losses at its 51.06 percent-owned smelting subsidiary, MCC Huludao Nonferrous Import & Export Group Co, Ltd. ($1 = 6.339 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred, Editing by Mark Potter)