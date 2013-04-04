McCann Worldgroup India (MWG India), a part of the Interpublic Group, has acquired Bangalore-based database marketing firm End To End Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will enable MWG to boost its database marketing capabilities and increase its presence in the technology sector.

"This acquisition is in line with MWG India's long-term strategic vision of being a complete marketing solutions provider. End To End has synergies with MRM, McCann Health and Momentum, and will enhance the services offered by each," said Prasoon Joshi, executive chairman and CEO of MWG India.

Founded in 1997, Bangalore-headquartered End To End is a marketing services agency with branches in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. It has provided marketing solutions to several Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Intel and Hewlett Packard, among others. Its services include direct marketing, targeted and niche marketing, lead generation, e-mail marketing, telemarketing, demand generation events and channel marketing.

MWG, a part of the Interpublic Group, is a global marketing company with 23,000 employees in more than 120 countries. Other key entities of the group include McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum (event marketing/promotion), McCann Health (professional/direct-to-patient & consumer communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

In India, McCann's clients include industry bigwigs such as Aircel, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Dabur, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Marico, Perfetti van Melle, TVS Motor, TVS Motors, Unilever and Videocon.

