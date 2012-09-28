By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 28
LONDON, Sept 28 McCarthy & Stone's secondary
loan price fell this week as lenders sell out of the ailing
British retirement home builder, banking sources said on Friday.
The loans are attracting interest from investors in
distressed assets, including Oaktree and Texas Pacific Group,
the sources added.
Over the past two weeks, a Japanese bank sold around 12
million pounds ($19.43 million) of debt in the business for 83
percent of face value and the Co-operative sold 10 million
pounds of debt in the company at around 78.5 percent of face
value, the banking sources said.
McCarthy & Stone, the largest developer of privately owned
retirement property in the UK, were not immediately available to
comment.
Lenders are losing confidence in the business which is
performing under its revised budget, bankers said.
Lenders also want to exit the company after Lloyds bank sold
a chunky 20-30 million pounds stake in McCarthy's debt to TPG
last month, bankers said. Lenders have been worried that a hedge
fund could build up a blocking stake in McCarthy, which would in
turn tie the hands of the existing lending syndicate.
McCarthy & Stone underwent a restructuring in 2009 when it
found itself unable to service its debt after the housing market
slump meant fewer elderly people were able to sell their
properties to move into care homes.
The restructuring saw senior lenders take control of the
company in a debt-for-equity swap which reduced the company's
debt to 500 mln pounds from 700 mln.