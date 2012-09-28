LONDON, Sept 28 McCarthy & Stone's secondary loan price fell this week as lenders sell out of the ailing British retirement home builder, banking sources said on Friday.

The loans are attracting interest from investors in distressed assets, including Oaktree and Texas Pacific Group, the sources added.

Over the past two weeks, a Japanese bank sold around 12 million pounds ($19.43 million) of debt in the business for 83 percent of face value and the Co-operative sold 10 million pounds of debt in the company at around 78.5 percent of face value, the banking sources said.

McCarthy & Stone, the largest developer of privately owned retirement property in the UK, were not immediately available to comment.

Lenders are losing confidence in the business which is performing under its revised budget, bankers said.

Lenders also want to exit the company after Lloyds bank sold a chunky 20-30 million pounds stake in McCarthy's debt to TPG last month, bankers said. Lenders have been worried that a hedge fund could build up a blocking stake in McCarthy, which would in turn tie the hands of the existing lending syndicate.

McCarthy & Stone underwent a restructuring in 2009 when it found itself unable to service its debt after the housing market slump meant fewer elderly people were able to sell their properties to move into care homes.

The restructuring saw senior lenders take control of the company in a debt-for-equity swap which reduced the company's debt to 500 mln pounds from 700 mln.