Plc raised concerns about its ability to meet its
full-year sales volume growth target of 20 percent as UK's
decision to leave the European Union clouded the residential
market.
The company's shares fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday,
adding to the 30 percent drop since the results of the
referendum came out on Friday. The broader market was on the
path of recovery after a two-day selloff.
Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people warned
that the timing and cost of converting its sales order book into
housing completions could be impacted by the uncertainty
surrounding UK's exit from the bloc.
"There obviously remains a risk that some of these
reservations fail to complete following the recent Euro vote,"
Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a client note.
Holding a majority market share of the UK retirement homes
market as the first British developer to offer owner-occupied
retirement housing in 1977, McCarthy has gained sharply since
re-listing in London last year.
McCarthy & Stone said on Wednesday that forward sales stood
at about 426 million pounds ($575.23 million) at June 24, up 23
percent from a year earlier and enough to deliver full-year
completions in line with market expectations in normal
conditions.
However, customers could defer decisions as the market
remains uncertain after the Brexit vote. Top economists say a
recession is on the cards, prompting fears of higher
unemployment, falling consumer confidence and lower housing
demand.
McCarthy & Stone's shares were down 2.2 percent at 165.1
pence at 0250 GMT, featuring among the top losers of the London
midcap index, which was up 2.8 percent. The stock was
trading below its IPO price of 180 pence.
($1 = 0.7406 pounds)
