Oct 11 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's
biggest builder of retirement homes, said business had returned
to more normal levels in the five weeks since the end of August,
after a slowdown following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
The company said in September that it was seeing more
property reservations cancelled in the wake of the Brexit vote
as potential customers did not want to sell their existing homes
in a weak market.
McCarthy & Stone said on Tuesday that it had seen a rise in
new enquiries and first time visitors to its developments had
been "noticeably ahead" of last year.
The housebuilder also said its finance boss Nick Maddock was
leaving to take up the CFO position at building materials
supplier SIG Plc.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens)