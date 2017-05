March 3 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, retained its full-year expectations after strong demand pushed its first-half revenue by 32 percent.

The company, which got relisted on the London Stock Exchange in November, said revenue rose to about 250 million pounds ($352 million) in the six months ended Feb. 29, from 189 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7104 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)