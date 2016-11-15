Nov 15 British housebuilder McCarthy & Stone Plc
said Britain's vote to leave the European Union is
expected to have "some impact" on its current-year growth,
especially in the first half, due to a weak forward order book
and a more measured approach to land negotiation.
However, Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes said
it had seen evidence of improved customer sentiment and a return
to normal trading conditions after sentiment took a hit in the
immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum on June 23.
McCarthy kept its medium-term target of building and selling
3,000 units every year unchanged on Tuesday, as it reported a 19
percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 105 million pounds
($131.09 million) in the year ended Aug. 31.
