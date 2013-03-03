LONDON, March 3 Private equity firm CVC
is in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home
builder McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal
said on Sunday.
The firm is expected to team up with Alan Bowkett, who
resigned as McCarthy & Stone chairman last week, to try to buy
the company, which is owned by a number of banks and hedge
funds.
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said the deal would be
worth around 500 million pounds ($750.5 million).
A source close to the proposed deal said the talks were
still in the early stages, adding the deal would be on a
standalone basis and not linked to Acromas, owner of over-50s
insurance and holiday provider Saga, which is controlled by a
CVC-led private equity consortium.
McCarthy & Stone said it had appointed as chairman Jeremy
Jensen, previously a non-executive director, who in 2011, with
other landlords, led the break-up of care home provider Southern
Cross. The firm declined to comment on the bid speculation.
McCarthy & Stone was taken private in 2006 in a 1.1 billion
pound deal by a consortium led by HBOS, now part of Lloyds
Banking Group Plc.
Chief Executive Mark Elliott drafted in investment bankers
from Moelis to advise on the firm's 500 million pound debt pile
and explore options for the business when he was appointed in
November.