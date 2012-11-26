LONDON Nov 26 British home builder McCarthy &
Stone is set for a sale, an initial public offering (IPO) or a
500-million-pound ($800 million) loan refinancing three years
after it was taken over by lenders in a debt-for-equity swap.
The company, which builds retirement homes, has appointed
financial advisor Moelis & Company to conduct a strategic review
of the business, McCarthy said in a statement on Monday.
The results of the review will be presented by the end of
January following a consultation by Moelis with all major
stakeholders, it added.
The main stakeholders include the company's lenders, which
acquired McCarthy & Stone in a 2009 debt restructuring after it
fell into distress.
The home builder was left unable to service its debt - taken
as part of its 1.1 billion pound 2007 takeover by Bank of
Scotland and entrepreneurs including Tom Hunter - after the
housing market slump meant fewer elderly people were able to
sell their properties to move into care homes.
Other options besides a sale or IPO include rolling over the
maturity of its existing 500 million pound loans via an
amendment process or allocating additional capital, either
through a new public or private debt or equity issue, people
familiar with the review said previously.
The 2009 debt-for-equity swap restructuring wiped out 200
million pounds of mezzanine loans, leaving 500 million pounds of
senior debt in place.
Financial performance of the company improved after the
restructuring was completed. McCarthy & Stone's loans also
recovered in secondary markets after the group published a
strong set of earnings in August 2012.
This saw senior loans rising to 92.5 percent of face value
from 78 percent in August, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.