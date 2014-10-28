HOUSTON Oct 28 American Energy Partners LP,
founded by former Chesapeake Energy Corp chief executive
Aubrey McClendon, said on Tuesday its Permian Basin affiliate
had bought oil assets in Texas for $726 million and plans an
initial public offering soon.
American Energy-Permian Basin has since July 31 bought
production of 1,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day and about
27,000 net acres of leasehold, bringing its total to 90,000 net
acres in the Wolfcamp shale of the Permian Basin.
The company said an IPO for the affiliate would be held in
the next 12 months. In August, McClendon's son was named finance
director of the affiliate.
In June, American Energy Partners announced it was buying
$4.25 billion in shale oil and gas assets, its biggest deal thus
far.
McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake in 1989 and built it
into the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas, was pushed
out of the company in April last year after he clashed with the
board over spending and a governance crisis.
Since then, his Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based American
Energy Partners has secured commitments for $10 billion in
financing and its biggest equity investor is Energy & Minerals
Group, a Houston-based private equity firm run by John Raymond,
the son of former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO Lee Raymond.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; editing by Matthew Lewis)