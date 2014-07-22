July 22 British convenience store operator McColl's Retail Group Plc reported a 2.1 percent rise in first-half like-for-like sales, helped by improved product ranges at convenience stores format.

McColl's also said its Chief Operating Officer Martyn Aguss resigned and that the group appointed Dave Thomas, currently operations director, as COO with immediate effect.

The company said John Coleman, currently its deputy chairman, will become non-executive chairman.

The company, which got listed earlier this year, said total sales rose 3.6 percent to 444.2 million pounds ($758.6 million) in the 26 weeks ended May 25.

McColl's had 747 convenience stores in the UK and 544 newsagents by the end of the period. ($1 = 0.5855 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)