July 22 McColl's Retail Group Plc :

* Total sales up 3.6% to £444.2m (2013: £428.6m) and like-for-like sales 1 up 2.1%.

* Operating profit before exceptional items increased by 14.6% to £10.0m (2013: £8.8m

* Interim dividend per share 1.7p

* Market remains competitive, with increasingly value conscious customer