BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc
* James Lancaster, currently chairman and chief executive, will become fully focused on his role of chief executive
* John Coleman, currently non- executive director and deputy chairman, will become non-executive chairman
* Martyn Aguss, chief operating officer, has resigned from group
* Changes are effective immediately Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results