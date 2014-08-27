Aug 27 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc :

* Strong growth in total Q3 sales up 4.3%.

* Q3 like-for-like sales 1 slightly down year on year (-0.5%), against a strong summer in 2013

* Year to date total sales up 3.9% and like-for-like sales up 1.2%

* Total group sales grew by 4.3% year on year in 13 weeks to 24 august 2014, driven by new store acquisitions