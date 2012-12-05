NEW YORK Dec 5 Dukkah on your snack crackers?
Cajeta in your stir-fry? These international ingredients are
among the flavor trends that McCormick & Co Inc thinks
will be hot a few years from now.
According to its 2013 "Flavor Forecast," the U.S. spice
company identified certain trends and flavor combinations it
thinks can have wide use for its customers, which range from
packaged food and beverage makers, to fast food and restaurant
chains and retailers.
One ingredient is dukkah, a Middle Eastern spice blend made
with toasted nuts, cumin, coriander and sesame seeds.
"Not only is it rich and savory, but it's also got this
great textural aspect to it, which is really important when it
comes to food and flavor," said Kevan Vetter, executive chef at
McCormick, a company with some $3 billion in annual sales.
Vetter devised a recipe in the report for broccoli with dukkah.
"We know that dukkah and broccoli may not be the next snack
cracker, but dukkah is a great option to go into a cracker,"
Vetter said. While McCormick sells most of the ingredients for
dukkah, it does not sell a ready-made blend. Yet Vetter said
that is possible sometime down the road.
"We like to use this report as a great catalyst for our own
innovation as well," said Vetter.
Other highlighted ingredients are cajeta, a milk caramel
popular in Mexico, and katsu sauce, a thick, tangy sauce popular
in Japan. McCormick highlighted the Mexican caramel sauce as an
ingredient in a pork tenderloin stir-fry and paired the katsu
sauce with oregano. These ingredients have interesting uses for
capable home chefs, Vetter said.
The report, in its 13th year, is a tool that McCormick uses
to help its customers "think differently about their business by
bringing in trends, flavors, that in their day-to-day, they may
not think of as being appropriate for their line," Vetter said.
Prior food trends that McCormick predicted included coconut
water in 2008, smoked paprika in 2006 and chipotle in 2003. The
company also recommended "pumpkin pie spice" and Thai basil in
2010.