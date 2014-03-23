UPDATE 1-Western Canada oil pipeline leaks 200,000 liters -newspaper
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
March 23 After a rough run, shares of McDermott International Inc could be poised for a rebound as the new chief executive officer of the construction and engineering company looks to restore profitability, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron's.
McDermott, whose customers are oil and gas firms, struggled after it started bidding for projects in deep waters, or "sub-sea" projects, after previously being a provider of services to companies in shallow waters, the article said.
McDermott's new chief executive, David Dickson, has made a priority of working through the old contracts and restoring profitability, while newly won profitable work could drive earnings, the article said.
After trading at above $25 a share in 2011, McDermott shares closed on Friday at $8.13."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit
* David Kagan, company's president and chief operating officer, will be leaving company in March 2017