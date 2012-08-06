* Second-quarter EPS from cont ops $0.22 vs est $0.22

* Second-quarter rev $889.2 mln vs est $893.8 mln

Aug 6 Engineering company McDermott International Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as lower marine activity in Asia Pacific offset higher demand in the Middle East and Atlantic segments.

The company's income from continuing operations fell to $52.7 million, or 22 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $63.7 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $889.2 million.

Total costs rose 6 percent to $807.2 million.

The company's backlog at the end of the quarter rose 23 percent to $5.8 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 22 cents per share on revenue of $893.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company, which have gained about 33 percent of their value over the last two months, closed at $12.00 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.