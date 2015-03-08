By P.J. Huffstutter and Lisa Baertlein
| CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, March 8
McDonald's Corp's
decision last week to phase out human antibiotics from
its U.S. chicken supply will add to costs of production in a
tight-margin business that are likely to be borne mostly by
poultry companies.
McDonald's, whose top chicken suppliers include giant Tyson
Foods Inc, has given its producers two years to
eradicate all antibiotics used on humans from barns and
hatcheries. It's going to be expensive and may take longer than
planned: switching to antibiotic-free chickens could increase
on-farm costs by up to 3 percent. Perdue Farms, a supplier with
about a third the volume of Tyson, told Reuters it's taken more
than a decade and millions of dollars to make such a change.
McDonald's will use its purchasing muscle as the world's
largest restaurant chain to avoid passing extra costs on to
customers, increasingly lower income as more affluent diners
prefer competitors like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, said
analysts including Morningstar's R.J. Hottovy.
Marion Gross, McDonald's senior vice president of North
America supply chain management, declined to say how much the
company's costs for chicken could rise. Rather, she told
Reuters, the project is "an investment" to meet customer demand.
While veterinary use of antibiotics is legal, controversy
has grown over routine feeding of antibiotics that are important
to humans to otherwise healthy chicken, cattle and pigs in a bid
to stave off disease and help the animals grow more quickly.
The risk is that overuse could spur the creation of
so-called superbugs that develop cross-resistance to antibiotics
used to treat humans. Reuters found last year that major U.S.
poultry firms were administering antibiotics to their flocks on
the farm far more pervasively than regulators realized.
The poultry industry maintains there is little evidence that
bacteria which do become resistant also infect people. However,
more restaurants and retailers are heeding the concerns of
consumers, straining meat supplies.
Sandwich chain Chick-fil-A in 2014 gave its producers five
years to meet its commitment to go antibiotic-free for chicken.
Perdue is a major supplier to Chick-fil-A.
Costco Wholesale Corp., the nation's third-largest
retailer that annually sells 80 million rotisserie chickens,
told Reuters Thursday it has a "large" appetite for chicken free
of these medically-important antibiotics.
The company is aware of the supply difficulties and won't
commit to a timeline, said Craig Wilson, vice president of food
safety for Costco.
WHO PAYS THE PRICE?
Some of the extra costs of cutting out antibiotics could be
borne by franchisees, which could cut labor hours, waste and
utility costs to offset higher meat prices.
But most analysts expect McDonald's to push the costs back
onto its suppliers, who may not have the market power to resist.
The top four U.S. chicken processors control about 53 percent of
the domestic market, according to the National Chicken Council.
McDonald's "carries a lot of clout with suppliers," and some
of them are dependent on the chain for survival, Hottovy said.
Tyson and Keystone Foods, part of Brazil-based Marfrig
Global Foods SA, both told Reuters they have
significantly reduced medically-important antibiotic use in
their flocks and are positioned to meet McDonald's and other
customers' needs. However, neither company would answer specific
questions about how such drugs are used on-farm and in
hatcheries.
SLOW CHANGES
Perdue, the fourth-largest domestic chicken producer, began
removing antibiotics used for growth promotion in 2002 amid
consumer questions about what was being put into the animal
feed, said Bruce Stewart-Brown, senior vice-president of food
safety, quality and live operations.
Now more than 95 percent of the chickens it produces are
raised without antibiotics approved for human use, and more than
half are raised with no antibiotics of any kind, according to
the company.
The transition led to unexpectedly high bird mortality
rates, a need for more chicken houses and spending at least $4
million more a year on vaccines than rivals who haven't made the
switch, among other things. Birds raised without antibiotics
also generally take three to nine days longer to reach their
market weight, Stewart-Brown told Reuters -- or as much as 20
percent longer than conventionally raised birds.
McDonald's two-year deadline is "a really fast timeframe to
do it right and be predictable to your customers and your
supply," Stewart-Brown said.
Birds raised on farms without antibiotics take longer to
reach optimal slaughter weight, resulting in higher feed costs
and death rates, forcing companies to ramp up with more eggs at
the hatcheries, said Tom Elam of FarmEcon, an agricultural
consulting company.
"The ones that aren't quite as good with keeping up with
their biosecurity, it's going to cause some issues," Elam said.
"This change is not free."
