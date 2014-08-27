Aug 27 McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday
its board's compensation committee approved a 10.7 percent
salary increase for David Hoffmann, president of the fast-food
chain's Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit, which has
been battered by weakness in China and Japan.
The raise, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, was
approved by the company's directors on Aug. 21, McDonald's said
in a regulatory filing.
Hoffmann was appointed president of McDonald's APMEA
division on July 1, 2012.
The region's results over the last two years have been
disappointing because of an avian flu outbreak and food safety
scandals that have pummeled sales in China. The company is also
struggling in post-tsunami Japan.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna
Dickson)