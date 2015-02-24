(Corrects name of franchisee company throughout)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 24 Brazilian unions have
filed suit alleging that the largest operator of McDonald's
restaurants in Latin America violates Brazil's labor laws, a
case that could lead to fines of up to 30 percent of annual
sales.
According to the suit filed on Monday in Brazil's federal
labor court in Brasilia, violations committed by Arcos Dorados
Holdings Inc. amount to "social dumping" and help
McDonald's Corp. illegally undercut competitors and
boost profit.
The suit seeks an immediate order to end the practices
described in the suit and an injunction banning the opening of
any new McDonald's restaurants in Brazil until the problems are
fixed.
It also seeks restitution of lost pay and damages for the
rights violated. No figure was mentioned, but fines under
Brazilian labor law can vary between 1 percent and 30 percent of
a company's annual sales.
The suit is backed by two of Brazil's largest labor
federations, CUT and UTG, as well as the Washington, DC-based
Service Employees International Union (SEIU). It comes as U.S.
unions representing retail and fast-food workers are pushing to
boost pay and benefits for jobs that frequently pay the minimum
wage or little more.
The unions accuse Arcos Dorados of a variety of violations
under Brazil's extensive labor code, including unwholesome and
unsanitary working conditions, time-clock fraud and failure to
pay mandatory unemployment and retirement insurance.
It also says Arcos Dorados paid below legal or contractual
minimum wages, forced double-shift work without breaks, forced
workers to take in-restaurant lunch breaks with
employer-supplied food and failed to make mandatory severance
payments.
Arcos Dorados said in a statement that it has not yet seen
the content of the lawsuit but defended its labor practices,
saying the company "is absolutely confident in its labor
practices and in the meeting of all the norms and laws it is
subject to in all the places it works."
It also said it abides by agreements with Brazilian labor
prosecutors over past labor law violations.
With regard to the accusation of social dumping, the suit
asks the court to refer the case to CADE, Brazil's anti-trust
regulator, on grounds that the company's labor practices violate
competition laws.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Dan Grebler)