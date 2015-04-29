(New throughout, adds details and McDonald's comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, April 29 McDonald's Corp,
working to revive U.S. sales amid fierce competition, is testing
"TasteCrafted," a more modest version of its custom sandwich
program that will cost franchisees less to install and can be
offered through drive-thru windows.
Word of the test, which appears to be a simplified version
of McDonald's "Create Your Taste" customization project, lands
just before new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook is scheduled
to unveil his corporate turnaround plan on May 4.
McDonald's U.S. restaurant sales have declined for six
straight quarters, hobbled by tough competition from more nimble
chains such as Wendy's Co, Chick-fil-A and Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc. But McDonald's own missteps in its
top profit market also have led to large and complicated menus
that have slowed down service.
McDonald's is trying TasteCrafted in a limited number of
restaurants near Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, and Southern
California, spokeswoman Lisa McComb said. She declined to give a
count of restaurants in the test.
As many as 30 McDonald's restaurants in Central California
towns such as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are offering
TasteCrafted, which allows diners to choose burgers, sandwiches,
McWraps and salads in a variety of "chef inspired flavors,"
Janney Capital Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski said in a client
note.
As many as seven more restaurants in Oregon are running the
test, said Kalinowski, who did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
"The franchisee investment is small.... From what I know,
this could be rolled out nationally in a few months, whereas
Create Your Taste would take (two to three) years," one industry
source said in Kalinowski's note.
The TasteCrafted program offers sandwiches made with beef or
chicken, three choices of buns and four different topping
flavors: bacon clubhouse, pico guacamole, hot jalapeno and ranch
deluxe. The flavor choices for McWraps and salads are southwest
and cucumber ranch.
Franchisees have been pushing back against Create Your
Taste, a custom sandwich program introduced by McDonald's
previous CEO. Create Your Taste is being tested in a small
number of restaurants in California, Illinois, Wisconsin,
Georgia, Missouri and Pennsylvania, McComb said.
U.S. franchisees have complained that Create Your Taste will
exacerbate already slow service. They also say that the
installation price of more than $100,000 per restaurant is not
justified, in part because the custom sandwiches are not offered
through the drive-thrus that account for more than 60 percent of
U.S. restaurant sales.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)