TORONTO, March 29 McDonald's Corp's
Canadian market share is the highest it's been in 15 years, and
that's mainly due to its humble drip coffee, the fast food
giant's Canadian chief says.
Coffee isn't an obvious point of entry in Canada, where
doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons borders on a
national symbol and Starbucks is also well-established.
Mcdonald's has been selling a "premium roast" blend coffee
for five years, but McDonald's Canada President John Betts says
that a campaign to trumpet its quality has woken up the brand.
"It all started with the coffee. That is the thing that's
turned our business around," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We've converted millions of people."
Betts is now on a media blitz promoting McDonald's
smoothies, new to Canada. It's another product that puts the
chain head-to-head with Tim Hortons, which launched its own
smoothies a year ago.
Betts said the fruit and yogurt smoothies offer "very good"
margins, and are a logical extension of the McCafe espresso
drinks that the chain rolled out across Canada in November. Tims
launched similar beverages in Canada and the United States in
December.
In September, McDonald's announced a $1 billion store revamp
that is transforming its Canadian restaurants into something
more coffee house than burger joint, with softer seating, free
Internet and even flat screen televisions and fireplaces in some
outlets.
By April, about 65 percent of traditional restaurants will
have been renovated, Betts said, and that figure will climb to
more than 80 percent by the end of the year.
While Betts is happy with the espresso launch and restaurant
renovations, he says it's the cheaper brewed coffee, which
McDonald's has promoted with high-profile ad campaigns and
aggressive giveaways, that has fueled the chain's sales growth.
Betts said the coffee has helped boost breakfast sales 45
percent over the last three years, though he would not reveal
market share figures.
"We were kind of stalled, you know. We weren't focused, we
weren't aligned, we weren't that relevant to the customer,"
Betts said of McDonald's before it started pushing its new
coffee hard.
"We're a mature market that got stalled a little, but we're
refreshing ourselves, and then things will take off from here."